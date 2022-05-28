IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,982,000 after buying an additional 642,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,840 shares of company stock worth $25,404,659. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $91.52 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

