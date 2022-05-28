IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $160.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.79 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

