IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,029,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $245.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.26 and its 200 day moving average is $272.02. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $215.23 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

