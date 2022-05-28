IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.52 and a 200 day moving average of $386.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.