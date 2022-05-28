IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,126,000.

TIP opened at $119.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

