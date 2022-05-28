IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 222,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IM Cannabis stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. 123,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,666. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $6.35.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,398,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 60,664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 742,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 49,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC raised its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IM Cannabis (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.