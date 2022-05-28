Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in May

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of IMEXF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.22. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863. Imagin Medical has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.53.
Imagin Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imagin Medical (IMEXF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Imagin Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagin Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.