Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in May

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IMEXF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.22. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863. Imagin Medical has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.53.

Imagin Medical Company Profile

Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

