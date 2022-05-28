Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Trading Up 2.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 17 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.43.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.