Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will post sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180,000.00 and the highest is $850,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $2.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.67 million, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $129.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

INO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,637,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $455.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

