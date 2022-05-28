Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 1,070,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $3,948,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,661,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Axel Bolte purchased 67,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,575 shares in the company, valued at $954,141.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,519,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,298,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

