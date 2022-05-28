Insider Buying: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Buys $11,700.00 in Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Mohammad Azab purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 600.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 421,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 274.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in DURECT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 36.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.