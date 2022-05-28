Insider Buying: Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST) Insider Acquires £102,000 in Stock

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £102,000 ($128,350.32).

Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor bought 1,650,000 shares of Light Science Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £198,000 ($249,150.62).

LON:LST opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32 ($0.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.19.

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing (CEM) products. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control. The company was formerly known as LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD.

