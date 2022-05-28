Insider Buying: Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) CEO Buys $78,540.00 in Stock

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $78,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.65. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

