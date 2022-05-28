Insider Buying: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder Purchases $103,774.50 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 69,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $103,774.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,878,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,817,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 397 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 135,906 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $188,909.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $141.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.16. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 11,671,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 133,117 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 549,820 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

