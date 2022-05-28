Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Sells 48,010 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CB stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.44. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

