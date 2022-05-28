Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Sells 4,174 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $128,893.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.63. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

