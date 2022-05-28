Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INSI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 13,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,854. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

