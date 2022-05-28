Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the April 30th total of 94,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 680,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insignia Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. 458,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 68.27% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

