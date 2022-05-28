Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insperity stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $99.99. 140,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32. Insperity has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

