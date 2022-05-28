Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Stephen I. Robertson Sells 988 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $20,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,488.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -10.55.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

