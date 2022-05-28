Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 158,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,822. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Intapp has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Intapp news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,058.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,527.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,770 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $36,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 469,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,796 shares of company stock worth $795,027 in the last three months. 45.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intapp by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,436 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

