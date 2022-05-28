International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.38. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of IBM traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.27. 4,607,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $201,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

