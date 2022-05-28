International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) will announce sales of $15.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.55 billion and the highest is $15.34 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $18.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $60.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.81 billion to $61.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.98. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

