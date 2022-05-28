International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Shares Down 0.7%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,457,000.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

