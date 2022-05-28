Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $500.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.84.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $422.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,638 shares of company stock worth $28,718,951. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.