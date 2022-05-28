Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 170.50 ($2.15). 117,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 219,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.14).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

