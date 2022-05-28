Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.56 and last traded at $75.24. 38,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 105,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.49.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51.
