Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,759 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $138,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after buying an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

