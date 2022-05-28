Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 185,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

