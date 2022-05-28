Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,078,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,603 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $366,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,358,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

