IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,803 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.64. 24,952,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,111,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

