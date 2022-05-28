IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 95,805 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 3,642,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.