IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALK traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.43. 1,385,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

