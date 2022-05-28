IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.41. 26,715,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,446,734. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.47.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.