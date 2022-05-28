IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,684,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,614,025. General Motors has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

