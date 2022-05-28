IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $90.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,246.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,485.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,682.83. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

