IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $16.09 Million in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,372,273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,000. CEMEX makes up approximately 2.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 998.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

CX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.57. 4,966,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

