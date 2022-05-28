IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $747,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 524,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $87,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.99. 5,042,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

