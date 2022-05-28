IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. 3,951,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

