iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. iQIYI also reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Benchmark raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. Boston Partners raised its position in iQIYI by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 53,686 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iQIYI by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,118,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 556,176 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. 22,756,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,945,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $16.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

