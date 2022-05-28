iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,202,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

