iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,133. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.