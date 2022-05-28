iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 314.9% in May

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 314.9% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $81.73 and a 1-year high of $95.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

