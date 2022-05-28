iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the April 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,541. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $25.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period.

