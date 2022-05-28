iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $187.64. 24,952,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,111,250. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.