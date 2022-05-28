iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,874. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.16 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.