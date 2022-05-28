iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $10.19 on Friday, reaching $417.25. 4,078,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.