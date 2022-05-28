Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Down 49.4% in May

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the April 30th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ITCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

