ITEX Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of ITEX stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. ITEX has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.
ITEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
