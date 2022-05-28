J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “
JILL opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $187.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J.Jill by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in J.Jill by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
